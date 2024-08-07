Carol Boudreaux Miller, 89, of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Services are currently pending.

She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Ralph Miller; daughters, Rachel Dupre, Vicky Usey (Earl); daughter-in-law, Medina Miller; 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-great-grandchild; brothers, John Allen, Curtis and Ray Boudreaux.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul Joseph Boudreaux and Margaret Baradell Boudreaux LeBeouf; son, Joey Paul Miller; brothers, Jimmy, Charleston and John Julius Boudreaux.

Carol had a true devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary. In lieu of flowers the family requests prayers and rosaries to be said in Carol’s honor.

Carol was a kind and loving person who loved praying the rosary. She loved all her family and friends. Carol was very loved and will be greatly missed.