Carol Chauvin Lenox

March 19, 1936 – July 27, 2022

Carol Ann Chauvin Lenox, 86, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 8:14am. Carol was a native of Houma, LA and resident of Houma, LA.

Services will be held by the family at St. Bernadette Catholic Church with burial/inurnment to be held in Magnolia Cemetery in Houma, LA following the completion of Mass.

Carol is survived by her step-grand daughter, Krisrtine Simon and husband Mark and their children, Madison and husband Jack and their children Orlo, and McKensey, siblings, Willie Lou Chauvin Whitney, Don Louis Chauvin, Wilhemina Chauvin Iennusa, Amy Chauvin Ourso; Guy Edwin Chauvin.

Carol is preceded in passing by her loving husband, William Lenox; parents, Roland Richard and Wilhemina Beourgeois Chauvin; brother, Roland Richard Chauvin Jr.