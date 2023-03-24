Carol Edmonson Pellegrin, beloved mother, grandmother and teacher died Monday March 20th in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was a lifelong resident of Houma, where her heart will always remain. She was just shy of her 85th birthday. She exemplified the adjectives classy, witty and strong willed.

Carol is survived by daughters Dawn Lott and husband Jeff, of Boerne, Texas, Elizabeth Fakier and husband, Kenneth of Atlanta, GA, Christen Ward and husband, Chris of Baton Rouge; 7 grandchildren, Dr. Allison Lott Edwards and husband, Cody, Nicholas Lott, Emma Claire and Brighton Fakier, Cooper and Sarah Grace Clark, Jake Pellegrin; brother, David Edmonson; 1 great granddaughter, Audrey Edwards and one more sweet great grand baby on the way.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and A.V. Edmonson; sister Suzan Lirette; Jack Pellegrin; son, Jonathan Pellegrin and two grandchildren, Cameron and Elliottt Fakier.

She graduated from West Jefferson High School in 1956 and obtained her bachelor’s degree in social work from her beloved Louisiana State University in 1960, from there she obtained her teaching degree from Nicholls State University.

Carol absolutely loved teaching. It was her passion and her life. She was a teacher for over 40 years for the Terrebonne Parish School Board. Her longest tenures were at Honduras Elementary and Acadian Elementary, and she also taught at Montegut and Grand Calliou. She taught gifted and talented and poured her heart into her students.

Carol had a passion for helping others and instilled that in her children. She worked for many years as a drug court and domestic violence counselor. She instructed at the Masonic Lodge Dyslexia Center after school and also tutored many other children. She was a true champion of education, and her mission was that every child could excel in school, you just had to find the right way to help them learn. After she retired, she continued to work in the school system as a home bound teacher and still tutored kids until she no longer could. She changed the lives of countless children. Her signature treat for students and grandkids were her famous gumballs from her gumball machine that she got from TARC. I think mom ate at TARC almost every Friday and frequently shopped at their store. Everyone knew her there. She was also infamous for feeding her grandkids Baskin Robins or Scarlet Scoop for dinner.

We would like to thank the staff at Audubon Hospice and West Towne Assisted Living for making mom’s last months happy and peaceful. The compassion and care she received are unmatched. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or your local Domestic Violence Center… better yet, take a few hours to volunteer at one of these places. Mom would love if you would carry the torch in helping others.

We will be celebrating her life in Houma on July 7th, 2023, which would be her 85th birthday. Don’t worry, we will remind everyone closer to the service with a time and location. Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Carol Pellegrin.