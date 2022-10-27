Carol Lee Champagne Levron, 78, a lifetime resident of Houma, LA passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary. Burial will follow in Church Cemetery.

Carol Lee is survived by her children, Darla Chauvin (Darren), Kemala Domangue (Sherwood), Wade “Peanut” Levron, Jr., and Maria Sims (Luke); sister, Charlotte Champagne Voisin; grandchildren, Kattie Chauvin Bilello, Riley Chauvin, Connor Wilson, Kyle Trosclair, Joshua Domangue, Donovan Domangue, Austin Domangue, Theresa Domangue Swan, Logan Sims, and Evan Sims; and great grandchildren, Augustus Swan, Harlan Swan, and baby Bilello.

She was proceeded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Wade Joseph Levron, Sr.; Parents, Whitney and Rita Champagne; sister, Mary Lee Duhon; and granddaughter, Erin Chauvin.

Carol Lee was a loving daughter, wife, sister, mother and grandmother. Carol Lee enjoyed working with anything that involved a needle and thread (hand embroidery, sewing, quilting, etc.). From caring for the home and family to making sure there were hot meals on the table, she was an all-around amazing mother that her children will deeply miss. Most of her family knew her as “Nanny Carol Lee” that always had a pineapple upside down cake waiting for them. She will be missed by all who had the opportunity to know and love her.

The family would like to thank Dr. Scott Haydel for his compassion and care for Carol Lee, the staff of Haydel Memorial Hospice, and everyone that helped care for her.

In lieu of flowers the family requests for donations to be made to Haydel Memorial Hospice, St. Jude Childrens Hospital, St. Francis De Sales Cathedral School, Vandebilt Catholic High School, or St. Mary’s Navitity School.

https://haydelhospice.com/donate/

https://www.stjude.org

https://www.sfcshouma.org/

https://vandebiltcatholic.org/

https://stmarysnativityschool.org/

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Carol Lee Levron.