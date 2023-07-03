Today we pay tribute to an amazingly special woman, Carol Utley Morrison. Carol passed peacefully in the morning of Saturday, July 1, 2023 at the age of 79.

She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Marvin W. “Skip” Morrison; children, Marvin J. Morrison, Michelle M. Bourdier (Ben), and Michael J. Morrison; ten grandchildren, Jonathan, Michael, Debra, Cody, Kimberly, Erica, Kyle, Samantha, Peyton, and Stephanie; twelve great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jay and Phyllis Utley; siblings, Diane U. Sullivan and James Utley; great-grandchild, Bronson Daigle; daughter-in-law, Rachelle Morrison; niece, Shirley Beauchaine; and dear friend, Joann Gillies.

Carol held a career and retired from Terrebonne Parish School System as a bus driver for 35 years, eventually becoming President of the Terrebonne Parish Bus Drivers Association. Her personality was 100x her size and feisty as the day is long. She lived, loved, and laughed with all of her heart and her generosity knew no limits. She is loved and adored by everyone she met.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to be made towards Building Homes for Heroes and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Carol’s name and memory.

