Caroline D Cavell

August 4, 1970 – May 12, 2022

Caroline Marie Descant Cavell, 51, of Houma, LA, was called from this Earth on May 12, 2022, at her home of natural causes.

Born August 4, 1970, at Lady of the Sea Hospital in Galliano, LA, she was raised in Grand Isle, LA, by her parents Nora and Newman Descant. A graduate of Grand Isle High School, she attended Phillips Business College.

Caroline is survived by her husband Philip Cavell; her three daughters, Christina Cavell (Ivy Francis) of Houma, LA, Ashley Harvey (Brian) of Ocean Springs, MS, and Patricia Cavell of Houma, LA; mother, Nora Descant of Hessmer, LA; siblings, Wayne Descant (Millie) of Grand Isle, LA, Eric Descant (Karen) of Hessmer, LA, Julie Milazzo (Maurice) of Plaquemine, LA, Tommy Descant (Missy) of Cut Off, LA, and Tammy Rhodes (Christopher) of Bayou Blue, LA.

She was a loving grandmother to her five grandchildren, Kaylee Cavell, Bryce Harvey, Ethan Harvey, Lilly Francis and Ryder Francis.

She was preceded in death by her father, Newman Descant.

A public visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 409 Funderburk Ave., Houma, LA 70364. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow.

Memorial gifts can be sent to Samart Funeral Home, 4511 W. Park Ave., Gray, LA 70359.

The family would like to thank the outpouring of love and support from extended family and friends.