Carolyn Burton

August 23, 1940 – June 16, 2021



Carolyn Burton, 80, a native of Belgreen, Alabama and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on June 16, 2021.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 10:30am until the Religious Service at 11:00am at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.

She is survived by her daughters, Patty B. Bergeron (Edgar) and Gail Duet (Ricky); grandchildren, Brandon Bergeron, Toby Bergeron, Tamara Bergeron (Nicholas), Travis Sparks, Kristy Authement (Derek



She was preceded in death by her husband, James Burton; father, Floyd Eustis Hughes; mother, Reba May Coats Hughes.

