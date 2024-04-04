Carolyn Lyons Porche transitioned this life on March 29, 2024, at 3:24pm.

Carolyn was born on August 26, 1950, to Leola Neville and William Lyons at Charity Hospital in New Orleans. She is a native and resident of Houma. She attended Southdown School.

In 1965 Carolyn met the love of her life Albert Porche Jr. at Southdown Elementary. They wed in 1973 and to this union 3 children were born, Marilyn, Gwendolyn, and Albert (Easy).

Carolyn worked in various health care facilities in Terrebonne Parish, retiring from Terrebonne General Medical Center in 1996. She enjoyed reading, working puzzles, watching movies, eating snacks and spending time with her family.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her grandparents Jennie and Joseph Neville, her husband Albert Porche Jr., her parents Leola Neville and William Lyons, her son Albert Ezra Porche III, her sister Anna Francis Lyons Bolden, her sister-in-law Beverly Lyons and brother in laws James and Byron Porche.

She leaves to cherish to her memory her daughters Marilyn Lyons Augustine and her husband Troy of Atlanta Georgia and Gwendolyn Porche Abe and her husband Olufemi of San Antonio, Texas, her brothers Warnell Lyons and Stanley Lyons, her sisters-in-law Debbie Lyons and Ruth Porche, her brother-in-law Layman Bolden Sr., her grandchildren Derel Lyons, Theran Augustine (Rox), Destiny Brown, Chelsi Augustine(Xavier), Myra Jackson, and Taylor Augustine, and her 9 great grandchildren along with her nieces and nephews, family and her best friend Ruby Wright.

She will be forever loved and missed by those who truly knew her.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 2pm at CWA Hall, 106 Wsetside Blvd. Houma, La. 70364

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.