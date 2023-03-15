Carolyn Marcel Boudreaux, 79, a native and long time resident of Houma, gained her angel wings on Monday, March 13, 2023.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral from 8:00 am until the Memorial Mass at 10:00 am.

She is survived by her children, Jennifer Martin (Richard), David Boudreaux (Sharon), and Amanda Wells (Robert); grandchildren, Jillian Cravens (David), Jordan Martin (Annie), Tyler Martin (Brandon Hennety), Olivia Boudreaux, Luke Boudreaux, Natalie Crone (Michael), Hillary DiMarco (Taylor), and Bon Wells (Shelby); four great-grandchildren; siblings, Cleveland Marcel, Jr. (Janie), Michael Marcel (Bobbie), Debbie Duplechin (Fred), Denise Alfred (Randall), Jennine Ray (Jeff), Linette Hebert (Mike), Mary Ann Toups (Kevin), and Gina Hebert (Eddy); and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Dale Boudreaux; and parents, Cleveland Marcel, Sr. and Laura LeCompte Marcel.

Carolyn will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and a dear friend. She had a creative spirit and had this warm energy that would make everyone feel welcomed and loved. Carolyn enjoyed the company of her friends, old and new, and cherished her family. She was a faithful follower of the Catholic church, was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church of Houma, and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Terrebonne General and Dr. Russell Henry for their constant care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Lucy Child Development Center in Carolyn’s name and memory. Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.