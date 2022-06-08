Carolyn Mary Hayward

May 15, 1932 – May 28, 2022

Carolyn Ledet Hayward, 90, a native and current resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church at 9:30am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Carolyn is survived by her three children, Deb Hayward, Tom Hayward, and Donna Byrd. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Shane Byrd (Celeste), Brandon Byrd, Ashley Hayward, and Justin Hayward; and two great-grandchildren, Harley and Sydney Byrd. Survivors also include numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and a sister-in-law, Ferdie Ledet.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John “Jack” Hayward; her parents, Elvin and Lilly Guidry LEdet; her sisters and their spouses, Ruby Knobloch (Tony), Marie Prejeant (Irvin), her sister, Priscilla Ledet; her brothers, Elvin “E.P.” Ledet Jr, and wife Barbara, William “Billy” Ledet, foster brother Henry Cooper and wife Hazel; son-in-law, Patrick Byrd and great granddaughter, Brea Byrd.

Carolyn graduated from Mt. Carmel Academy where she was a star basketball player. She went on to earn a RN degree from Charity Hospital School of Nursing. After her marriage to Jack, she lived in Richardson, Texas, where she raised her family. Twenty-five years ago she returned home to Thibodaux. A devout Catholic, she was active in her church parish, Christ the Redeemer, in various ways. She was a most loving mother, grandmother (MeMaw), great grandmother, and aunt (Aunt Caro).

The family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice, her doctors for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to your favorite charity on behalf of Carolyn Hayward, it will probably be one of the thirty she gave to annually.