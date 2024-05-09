Carolyn Nell Beasley Webre, 84, a resident of Gray, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at Bayou Blue Assembly of God from 8:30 am until the Funeral Service at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Grace Christian Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Coteau Road.

She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, George Webre; children, Tamie Matherne (Tommy) and Billy Don Webre (Toni); five grandchildren, Kim, Carey, Andrew, Timothy, and Trevor; three honorary grandchildren, Stacy, Brian, and Jasmine; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles Beasley (Doris) and Raymone Beasley (Clara); and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Agnes “Corky” Beasley; and brother, Bobby Beasley.

Carolyn will forever be remembered as a faithful wife, loving mother and grandmother, and a spiritual mother to many. She was a full-time mom that became a nurse and caregiver.

The family would like to thank Emma and Judy who lovingly cared for her in her last days, and Haydel Memorial Hospice for the support and care that was given. The family would also like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.