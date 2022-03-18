September 9, 1952 – March 16, 2022

Carolyn Pitre Stilts, 69, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Landry’s Funeral Home, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 10:00 am until 1:45 pm followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral at 2:00 pm. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.

She is survived by her loving husband, Steven L. Stilts; and daughter, Stephanie Ann Hand.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raoul and Florence Pitre; and son, Sean Michael Stilts.

Carolyn was a school teacher and administrator in the Lafourche Parish School system. She was loving wife and mother and leaves behind many good friends. Her work ethic, fun personality and love for her family will be remembered by all who knew her.

