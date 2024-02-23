Carolyn Thibodeaux Elkins, 72, a native of Pointe aux Chenes and resident of Houma, passed away on February 21, 2024.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Maria Immaculata Church with burial to follow at a later date.

She is survived by her daughter, Angelle Blanchard (Dale) and two sons, Toby Price (Leslie) and Kenneth Price II. Her grandchildren; Deon and Donoven Smith, Allison, Kamdyn and Kate Price. Great grandson; whom she was anxiously waiting his arrival, Devonte Smith. Sister; Chyrel Naquin and brother, Jerry Thibodaux (Missy). She is also survived by her pup; Ollie, numerous nieces & nephews, cousins and dear friends.

She was proceeded in death by her parents Oliver and Jessie LeBoeuf Thibodeaux. Husband; Joseph Elkins. Grandson; Kenneth Price III. Maternal grandparents; Narcisse and Olida Richard LeBoeuf. Paternal grandparents; Oliver and Ida Thibodeaux Lapeyrouse. Brother in law; Herman Naquin Sr.

Carolyn was a retiree with the Terrebonne Parish School Board. She was a member of the Bayou Civitan Club. Carolyn loved swamp poppin and pop a toppin at family get togethers or a day spent on the water fishing, crabbing or shrimping. She had a passion for reading as well as traveling; she loved taking her grandchildren camping. She enjoyed spending her summers at her home in The Villages, FL where you could find her playing golf, building puzzles, or listening to the music at the square. She will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

The family would like to give an extended Thank You to her incredible caregivers; Jackie, Shannon, Nancy & Cathy for all the unconditional love and wonderful care they showed over the years. We would also like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice Nurses, Mackenzie and Patty. We are forever grateful!