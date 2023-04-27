Carrie Ann Robinson Baker, 82, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 11:00AM until funeral time at 2:00PM at Plymouth Rock Baptist Church 1000 Wallis St., Houma,LA 70360. Burial will follow at Deweyville Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Joseph “Joey” Baker, Jr., and daughters, Genece Baker and Gena Baker. Brother, Clifton Peters, Sr., eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Thomas (Pa-Joe) Baker, Sr., and parents, Rev. James Robinson and Rebecca Verrett Robinson. Brother, James Ellis, Sr., and sisters, Viola Peters Lewis and Louvenia Charles. Sister-in-law, Merelene Poole; godchild, LaKisha Lewis; aunt, Helen Peter and in-laws; Pacheana Hartman Poole and Samuel Poole.

