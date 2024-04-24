Carroll A. Malbrough, age 76, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Houma and resident of Thibodaux.



Carroll is survived by his daughter, Stacy Neal and husband Mark; grandchildren, Hunter Martin, Chelsie Martin, Bryce Neal and wife Lauren, Noah Neal and fiancé Allyson, Jaydon Neal and fiancé Chloe, Hannah Neal; great-grandchildren, Beau Neal, Londyn Neal, Nikko Neal; brother, Tommy Malbrough, Sr., and numerous nieces and nephews.

Carroll is preceded in death by his loving wife, Diane Toups Malbrough; parents, Morris Malbrough, Sr. and Nola Poiencot Malbrough; brothers, Raynaud Malbrough, Sr., Morris Malbrough, Jr., Avid Malbrough; sisters, Virginia Bergeron, Nora Hebert.

Carroll was an avid car enthusiast and enjoyed traveling to attend different car shows. He also loved family vacations, going to the casino with his wife, and spending time with his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.