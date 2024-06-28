Carroll Daniel “Mac” McIntire, Jr.

June 28, 2024
Carroll Daniel “Mac” McIntire, Jr., 66, a native and resident of Gibson, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

 

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Sheila McIntire; children, Amber McIntire Mayet and husband Zackary, and Carroll Daniel McIntire III; grandchildren, Taylor James Thibodeaux, Cole Michael Mayet, and Alanna Claire Thibodeaux; siblings, Judy M. Maclean and husband Paul, and Susan M. Claudet and husband Joseph; and numerous nieces and nephews.


He was preceded in death by his parents, Carroll Daniel McIntire, Sr. and Carmen Martinez McIntire; and brothers, Daniel McIntire and Michael McIntire.

Carroll was loved by everyone that knew him and will be dearly missed.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm, with a Memorial Service starting at 6:30 pm.


 

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

