Carroll James Dugas, 91, a native of New Iberia, LA and resident of Houma, LA, passed away September 19, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, September 23, 2022, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church from 9AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. The burial will be performed at a later date.

Carroll is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Ruby Daigle Dugas; children, Anthony J. Dugas of Delta, CO, Noah J. Dugas of Prairieville, LA, Christopher J. Dugas of Houma, LA, and Amy Carale Dugas Belanger of Houma, LA; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Moise Dugas and Cecile Lamperez Dugas; and brother, Harold Dugas.

Carroll was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Navy and served his country with honor. He was a life-long member of the Knights of Columbus and participated in the American Legion. Those who had the pleasure to work with Carroll gave him the nickname “Road Runner” and he sure lived up to the name. He loved to hunt and passed that passion down to his sons. Of all Carroll’s professions and commitments, he held his love for his family above all. Carroll was an incredible father and poppa to his children and grandchildren. He will be deeply and dearly missed by all those who had the honor to know and love him.

