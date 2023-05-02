Carroll James LeBouef Sr, 87, passed away at 9:06am on April 28, 2023. Carroll was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church from 9:30am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church beginning at 12:00pm. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Carroll is survived by his loving children, Carroll James LeBouef, Jr. and wife Lynn, Mary Lynn LeBouef Bourg and husband Andrew, Lisa Marie LeBouef Charpentier and husband Kurt; sister, Jane LeBouef Young; grandchildren, Tawny, Carroll III, Jeremy Bouef, Samantha, Michael Paul LeBouef, Jr., Shane and Nikki Bourg, Kristi, Brittany, and Kurt “Bubby” Charpentier, and Whitney Reid. Carroll is also survived by numerous great grandchildren and many friends

Carroll is preceded in passing by his wife, Sally Ann Naquin LeBouef; parents; his birth father, Randolf LeBouef, step-father, Yancy Boudreaux and mother, Helen Cenac LeBouef Boudreaux; son, Michael Paul LeBouef; daughter, Laurie Ann LeBouef Reid; great-grand-daughter, Heather Nicole Charpentier.

Carroll served as Chief Building Inspector of TPCG for many years. He also spent many years prior running his own electrical business. His life dearest blessing was his wife, Sally. He loved his five children, grandchildren and great grandchildren dearly. Carroll’s hobbies were, fishing, hunting, going to the camp, carving ducks and bowls, and spending time with friends and family. Carroll will be greatly missed by his family. Carroll’s final years were spent at Heritage Manor, where he befriended many. Carroll was addressed by many names, daddy, pawpaw, g-paw, old grand-paw, carrou, and all the sons called him caddo.

Many thanks go to the staff at Heritage Manor and those of you who made an impression on his final days, you know who you are. We greatly appreciate your thoughtfulness and kindness. The family thanks St. Catherines Hospice for their special care in his final days.

