Carroll N. J. Clement, 87, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 5:52 PM. Born January 14, 1937 he was a native and resident of Chackbay, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at Our Lady of Prompt Succor. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following at the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Maedra Oncale Clement; sons, Barry Clement (Joy), Mitch Clement (Darlene), Timothy Clement (Billie Jean); daughters, Lynda Dufrene (Jim), Marilyn Toups (Richard), Carolyn Dehart (Terry), Bonnie Clement; step children, Angela Landry-Wood (Theresa), Charles Breaux, Kerry Breaux (Allison); numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; brothers, Roland Clement, Raymond Clement; sisters, Corrine Gros, JoAnn Naquin, Mary Jane Chiasson.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Irene Clement; step child, Andrew Breaux; brother, Terry Clement.

He was a member of the Knight’s of Columbus 3rd Degree for Council #8743 and 4th degree Knight for Council #1114. He volunteered for Heaven’s Handyman Group at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral. He was a past member of the Chackbay Fire Department. He was a an active supporter, parishioner and member of the church choir at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in Chackbay. He enjoyed woodworking and working with a scroll saw and traveling in his motorhome with his wife all throughout North America.

The family would like to thank Dr. Duplechain and Dr. Fortier and the staff of Haydel Hospice for the compassionate care they showed Carroll.