Carroll Randolph O’Quinn

Idamae Marie Bourgeois
July 8, 2024
Kenneth Paul Blanchard
July 8, 2024
Idamae Marie Bourgeois
July 8, 2024
Kenneth Paul Blanchard
July 8, 2024

Carroll “Randy” Randolph O’Quinn, 69, died Sunday, July 7, 2024 at 1:40 pm. Born November 30, 1954 he was a native of Perry, Florida and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home.


He is survived by his loving wife, Karen Bourg O’Quinn; children, Michelle Maloni and Benji O’Quinn; step children, Izik Davis and Andre’ Davis; 2 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; 3 step grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Rowen and Barbara O’Quinn; 1 brother and 1 sister.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

July 8, 2024

Edwina Tabor Morvant

Read more