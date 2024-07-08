Carroll Randolph O’Quinn

Carroll “Randy” Randolph O’Quinn, 69, died Sunday, July 7, 2024 at 1:40 pm. Born November 30, 1954 he was a native of Perry, Florida and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home.

He is survived by his loving wife, Karen Bourg O’Quinn; children, Michelle Maloni and Benji O’Quinn; step children, Izik Davis and Andre’ Davis; 2 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; 3 step grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Rowen and Barbara O’Quinn; 1 brother and 1 sister.