Carroll Sapia Jr., 83, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on October 9, 2023.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 14, 2023 from 9am to 11am, with the funeral service to begin at 11am, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

He is survived by his companion, Hazel Lafevre; sons, Carroll Sapia Jr. and wife Mary, Rusty Sapia and wife Tessie; daughters, Cathy White and husband Kenneth, Jackie Sapia, and Mary Sapia; brothers, Michael Sapia, Whitney Sapia, Tommy Sapia and wife Eva, Randall Sapia and companion Christine, Larry Sapia; sisters, Margaret Chatagnier, Linda Lodrigue, Anna Trahan and husband Wallace, Martha Sapia and companion Brett, Darlene Hotard and husband Tony; 13 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Sapia; parents, Carroll Sapia Sr. and wife Bessie; daughter, Christine Dempster and husband Barry; son in law, Kerry Dumont; brothers, Ernest Sapia, Richard Sapia and wife Sandy; twin brothers, James and Johnny Sapia; sisters, Peggy Liner and husband Percy; brothers in law, Clarence Chatagnier, Anthony Lodrigue; sisters in law, Barbara Sapia and Charlene Sapia; great granddaughter, Brinleigh Sapia.

Carroll touched so many hearts. He was a very hard worker who also loved music. In his spare time, you could find him playing his guitar, singing, and fishing. He loved spending time with anyone and he loved everyone. He will be missed by so many.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.