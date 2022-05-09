Carroll Zeringue

April 6, 1941 – May 5, 2022

Carroll J. Zeringue, 81, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on May 5, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church in Raceland, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery in Raceland, Louisiana.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Plaisance Zeringue; sons, Mark (Myra) Zeringue and Kevin (Judy) Zeringue; daughters, Denise Fournier (Dean), Laurie Nichols, Kathy Boudreaux, and Lisa Gervais (Ken); a brother; Alcee (Sonny) Zeringue III, sister; Connie Thibodaux, 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alcee “Ces” Zeringue and Rena Bourgeois Zeringue; brother, Mike Zeringue; sons-in-law, Monty Boudreaux and Gene Nichols.

The family would like to thank the paramedics and ER staff for the care given. They would also like to thank Home Health nurse, Natalie and therapist, Miriam and Cullen. The family would like to thank Dr. Allen Fortier and Dr. Francis Robichaux of The Family Doctor Clinic in Thibodaux.

He will be missed by many.