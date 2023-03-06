Casey LaCoste Duplantis, 44, a resident of Houma and Native of DuLarge was received into Eternal Rest on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Casey was a devoted wife, loving mother, wonderful daughter, awesome sister, and terrific aunt/nanny. She loved to spoil all the kids especially her Lakyn and Shaun. She had many friends and never met a stranger.

She had a few favorite past times. Casey enjoyed relaxing on her bench, under the carport dressing in her comfy robe and fuzzy socks, drinking her cokes, smoking cigarettes, listening to her music and talking on the phone. She would call family and friends nightly having hour long conversations. She also enjoyed tanning at the tanning salon, getting her nails and feet done, and dressing up.

Casey is survived by her husband of 20 years, (B.J.) Barry Duplantis. Her only child Reagan Theriot; 5 sisters: Stacy Liner(Ralph), Shannon Liner(Kevin), Sandy LaCoste, Dolly Rogers(Chad), and Macey LaCoste; 3 brothers: Travis LaCoste(Priscilla), Tracey LaCoste(Roxanne) and Gannon LaCoste.; many nieces and nephews; and Her Mother-in-Law, Brunella Duplantis

She was preceded in death by her parents Julius “Sammy” and Dolores “Glo” Lacoste; Her father-in- law, Warner Duplantis, Sr and Brothers-in-law, Lyle DeHart and Warner Duplantis, Jr.

Special thanks to her best friend, Careese Dehart, whom was like a sister. She was always there for her day or night.

A visitation will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023 from 9am until funeral service at 1 pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.