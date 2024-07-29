Catherine Arceneaux LeBoeuf, 89, a native of Bayou Black and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II.

She is survived by her children, Cynthia Garrett (Gene), Kathy Domangue (the late Claude), Donna Bordelon (Chris), Joel LeBoeuf (Cathy), and Beth Dent (Joe); 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Lawrence “L.J.” Arceneaux (Marilyn), Dale Arceneaux (Geraldine), Kenneth Arceneaux (Lorena), Earline Hebert (the late Irvin), and Gail Pontiff (Ric); and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton LeBoeuf; parents, Gladys Trahan Arceneaux and Howard Arceneaux; siblings, Donald Arceneaux (surviving wife Dot), Rita Mae Blanchard (Carl), and Ann Crochet (Wilson “Red”).

Catherine loved spending time with her family and friends. She had a love for bowling, dancing, and crocheting, but most of all taking care of everyone around her. She was the strongest woman many of us knew, with a sassy sense of humor, but the kindest of heart. Catherine will be dearly missed by all. We find comfort in knowing she is smiling down on us from Heaven while sipping her coffee and finally reunited with her husband.

The family would like to thank St. Catherine’s Hospice for helping them care for her in her final days.