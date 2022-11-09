Catherine Bourg Melancon, age 69, passed away in Houma, Louisiana on November 6, 2022. She was a graduate of Terrebonne High School and acquired her nursing degree from Nicholls State University.

Cathy began her career as a registered nurse and served the community for over 20 years at Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma where she provided nursing services, was the director of the hospital’s weight loss clinic, and finished her career as a physician recruiter, where she developed life-long bonds with many doctors and healthcare professionals.

Cathy was an incredibly talented culinary artist, and was the proprietor and head chef of an innovative gourmet prepared-foods specialty shop and restaurant in Houma, aptly named Café Catherine. Her talents and passion for food and hospitality continued throughout her entire life, taking her to the covers of magazines and appearances on television and news shows. Cathy was widely known within her circle of friends as throwing the best dinner parties in Houma where an invite was truly a treat, and everyone anxiously awaited her annual Christmas pâté delivery.

Cathy is survived by her husband, Randy, and their daughter, Katie Matasar (and her husband Adam) of New Orleans. She was preceded in death by her parents Roy Bourg and Catherine Constantine Bourg.

Cathy will be deeply missed by all of those who had the pleasure to know and love her. A private service will be held by the family.