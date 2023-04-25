Catherine Chauvin, age 83, passed away April 22, 2023. She was a native and long-time resident of Houma la.

Family and friends are invited to attend her services on Thursday April 27, 2023, at Chauvin funeral home. Visitation will begin at 5pm until service time at 7pm.

Catherine is survived by her daughter Sharon Roddy (Dennis) and son Steven Michael Robichaux (Lorie); grandchildren, Dustin Roddy, Macy Robichaux, Katelin Robichaux Stelly, Sharika Triche; great grandchildren; Kyli, Madi, Lawrence (Law), Dianna, Carlie, Sarah.

Catherine is preceded in death by her loving husband Lindsey Chauvin; Parents, Pierre and Adele Thibodeaux, Siblings; Horace Thibodeaux, Raymond Thibodeaux, Brenda Uebbing.

Catherine enjoyed spending her time sewing and doing arts and crafts, she also loved bird watching and gardening. Most of all she enjoyed her family trips, especially her ones to Vegas. Mrs. Catherine is best known for her amazing Pecan Cakes.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to take care of the family of Catherine Chauvin. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude.