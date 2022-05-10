August 31, 1972 – May 7, 2022

Catherine Egeler, 49, a lifelong resident of Pointe-aux-Chein, passed away on May 7, 2022.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in the St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery.

She is survived by her parents, Derryl and Carol Lecompte; two sons, Baron Egeler and wife Brooke Verdin and Reed Egeler; sister, Angie Leboeuf and husband David Leboeuf; nieces, Krista Foret, Alyssa Foret and Mya LeBoeuf; grandchildren, Brynna Egeler and Brea Egeler.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Matthew Egeler and son, Jonathan Egeler.