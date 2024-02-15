Catherine Rayne Chaisson, beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and retired teacher, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2024, at the age of 89. She was born on May 15, 1934, in her cherished hometown of Houma, Louisiana.

Catherine is survived by her daughters, Cheri Chaisson (Angela Samanie) and Anne Chaisson (Jeff Gillis); her grandchild, Christina Samanie (Brendon Doyle); her sisters, Virginia Rayne St. Martin (Michael) and Marion Meador; her long-time companion, Donald Theriot; and numerous nephews and nieces, and great-nephews and great-nieces. Catherine is also survived by her precious Mama Cat.

Catherine was preceded in passing by her parents, Marcel and Mary Barbay Rayne; her husband, Francis Anthony Chaisson; her brother, M.J. Rayne, Jr.; her beloved cousin, Joy James and her best friend in life, Annie Mannie McCulla.

Catherine attended Louisiana State University, then Nicholls State University where she earned a bachelor’s degree. She then embarked on a career as an elementary school teacher in Terrebonne Parish. Those whom she taught still remember her fondly and speak of their memories of their favorite teacher. She enjoyed singing at the drop of a hat, playing cards, and getting together to spend time with her sisters and girlfriends. Catherine frequently graced the stage of Le Petit Theater and has been fondly remembered for her role as Dolly Levi in Hello Dolly. During her retirement, Catherine adored traveling all over the country with her friends and family, affectionately known as the “YaYa’s.”

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation for Catherine on Saturday, February 17, 2024, beginning at 9:00a.m. until the Funeral Service at 11:00a.m. at Chauvin Funeral Home in Magnolia Chapel. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery #2.

The family would like to thank the staff, nurses, and residents of The Homestead Assisted Living, where she lived since June, made incredible new friends, and received amazing care.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Catherine Rayne Chaisson.