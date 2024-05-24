Catherine Vaughn Earl, 67, died Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 4:20 PM. Born August 28, 1956, she was a native of Marks, Mississippi and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2024 from 8:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 AM at the funeral home with burial following at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Rodrigue (Todd); son, Raymond Earl; grandchildren, Abram Earl, Lucy Earl, Lauren Rodrigue Ledet (Cullen), Jacob Rodrigue; great grandchild, Hayes Ledet; brothers, Billy Vaughn, Michael Vaughn, Jason Ponvelle; sisters, Diane Borne, Peggy Vaughn, Martha Faye Rodrigue.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Ray G. Earl; father, Sidney Vaughn; mother, Shirley Ponvelle; step father, Andrew Ponvelle; sisters, Joyce Belote and Shirley Ann Trosclair; brothers, Joe Vaughn, Raymond Vaughn.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.