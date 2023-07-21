Cathy B. Davis, 71, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on July 15,2023.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, July 21, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park from 9:00 AM until funeral time. A religious service will take place at 11:00 AM at the funeral home.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas L. Davis; son, Chris Davis (Tammy); daughters, Grace Davis Lina, and Katie Davis Fox (Joe); grandchildren, Zachary Davis, Hunter Davis, Joshua Lina, Joseph Fox Jr., and Alex Fox.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Lilly Bergeron; brother, Henry Bergeron Jr.(Linda); sisters, Jeanette Price (Carroll) and Marian B. Dubois (R.J.).

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.