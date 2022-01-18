June 11, 1957 – January 16, 2022

Cathy Provost, 64, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on January 16, 2022.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc., Thibodaux, Louisiana from 1:30 pm until the Memorial Service at 3:00 pm. Her family will have her buried at a later date.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, John Provost; sons, Ryan Provost, Columbus, OH, and Cody Provost (Lindsay), Atlanta, GA; sisters, Kitty Landry and Tammie Folse (O.J.); sister-in-laws, Pam and Kim and brother-in-law, Ray Provost Jr. (Ann); godmother, Quanita Chaisson; godchildren, Melissa Rodrigue and Megan Boudreaux; great niece, Savanna Ledet; great nephews, Jett Blanchard and Jenson Williams; and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Barbara Boudreaux Landry; brother, Andrew “Andy” Landry; in-laws, Ray Provost Sr., and Mary Bullock.

She was a loving wife, mother, sister and godmother; she loved to spend time with her family. She enjoyed cooking Cajun dishes especially for her children which she was able to do over the past holidays. The last eight weeks she really enjoyed as she traveled across many states visiting with family.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity in her name.

