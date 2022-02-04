November 22, 1930 – February 1, 2022

Cecile Breaux, 91, born on November 22, 1930, a native of Bayou Black and a resident of Houma, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

The burial will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022 at St. Francis De Sales Cemetery II at 10:00 am.

She is survived by her sons, Herman McElroy, Sr. Terry McElroy, and Andre’ McElroy, Sr. (Peggy); daughters, Gwen Breaux, Robin McElroy, Lisa Hill, and Roxanne M. McEachern (Billy); 24 grandchildren; 62 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Betty McElroy.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Thaddeus McElroy, Jr. and Raymond Lantange; sons, Daniel McElroy, Sr., Dale McElroy, Sr., and Thaddeus McElroy III (Mary); parents, Adam Breaux and Amy Trahan; brothers, Eddy Breaux, Arther Breaux, and AJ Breaux; sisters, Gloria Fanguy, Irene Bonvillian, Beatrice Toups, Lucille Theriot, and Josephine Hebert; and son-in-law, Guy Breaux.

Cecile was a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed crafting, dancing, and watching “Family Feud”. Her biggest enjoyment was spending time with her grandchildren. Cecile will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home on West Park is in charge of arrangements.