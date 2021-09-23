Cecile Ledet

September 30, 1939 – September 23, 2021

Cecile Martin Ledet, age 81, passed away Thursday September 23, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was a native and longtime resident of Chauvin.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin Thursday September 30, 2021 at 9:00 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM with burial to follow at St. Elie Cemetery.

Cecile is survived by her children, Rodney Ledet, Jr. (Cora), Jacqueline L. Nelton (David), Darlene L. Authement and companion Clyde, Joseph Ledet, Annette L. Authement (Tommy), Andrew Ledet (Donna); grandchildren, Angelica, Bethanie, Justin, Brittnee, Louis, Rhett, Chancey, Camrey; great-grandchildren, Krystal, Chloe, Jaelyn, Breez, Braizlyn, Rhia, Nyomi.

Cecile is preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Ledet, Sr.; parents, Andrew Martin and Martha LeBoeuf Martin; sister, Edna M. Fanguy.

Cecile loved to eat out and go to the casino. She also loved spending time with her family as well as going to church on Saturday afternoon and say the rosary. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Cecile Martin Ledet.