Cecile Theriot Evans, a cherished member of the community, passed away on January 8, 2024, in her home in Houma, Louisiana. Born on May 12, 1924, in Theriot, Louisiana, she was a woman of unwavering faith, deep love, and immense talent.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation from the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, January 12, 2024, beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Annunziata Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Following the ceremony, Cecile will be laid to rest at St. Eloi Cemetery.

Cecile is survived by her loving children, Hulett Evans III, Cecile Guidry and husband Gilis, William Evans and wife Kim, Terry Evans and wife Eve, Debra Diehl and husband Fred, Janet Ledet and husband Chris; She was blessed with 27 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Lydia Champagne, Patrick Theriot, and Herbert Theriot.

Cecile was preceded in death by her husband Hulett Evans, Jr.; daughter, Mary Evans; parents, Jean and Amay Chauvin Theriot; siblings, Clinton Theriot, John Roy Theriot, Elton Theriot, Carroll Theriot, Sr., Elsie Andrews, and Madge Landry; brothers-in-law, Esso Landry, Alley Marcel, Joe Champagne, and Dallas Rhodes; daughter-in-law, Carol Dubois Evans; nephew, John Landry.

Cecile lived a life filled with compassion and dedication to her loved ones. As a devoted Catholic, she not only practiced her faith, but also shared her knowledge by becoming a Catechism teacher. Her kindness extended to her role as a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and even a great-great-grandmother, showering her family with endless love and support.

With a passion for the arts, Cecile co-founded the Terrebonne Parish Fine Arts Guild and served as its past president. She channeled her creativity and expertise as the owner and operator of Evans Custom Drapery for over 25 years, showcasing her impeccable craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Throughout her life, Cecile possessed a multitude of talents and interests. From genealogy and painting to needlepoint, gardening, doll-making, and various other crafts, she was a true artist at heart. Her knowledge and skills were shared with others as an esteemed art teacher, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of her students.

During World War II, Cecile served as a cadet nurse, providing care and comfort to those in need. She also served as a telegraph operator, utilizing her skills in communication for the greater good. Her dedication and selflessness left an indelible mark during those challenging times.

Cecile’s intellectual capabilities were matched only by her generous spirit. She achieved the notable distinction of being the high school Salutatorian, a testament to her intelligence and passion for learning. Reading, a lifelong pursuit, brought her immense joy and nourished her curious mind.

One of Cecile’s greatest passions was planting trees, a symbol of her optimism and belief in the potential for growth and renewal. This act of nurturing aligned with her nurturing personality, as she consistently provided a steady pillar of support to her family and friends.

As we reflect on the extraordinary life of Cecile Marie Evans, we remember her as a pillar of strength, a benevolent soul, and a beautiful embodiment of love. Her untiring efforts to make the world more beautiful and her unwavering dedication to those she held dear will forever be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

