November 3, 1957 ~ April 6, 2022

Cedric Jeff Jackson, 64. A native of Mobile, AL and a resident of San Diego, CA passed away on April 6, 2022.

Memories of Cedric will forever remain in the hearts of his sisters, Jeannie J. Simmons of Violet, LA, Ethel J. Dosse (Alvin), Mobile, AL, Linda J. Jones (Calvin) of Houma, LA, Mamie J. Brown of Mobile, AL and Deborah J. Smith (Henry) of Houma, LA. Devoted nephew, Byron A. Gauche and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cedric was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Jackson, Sr., and Leona Aldridge Jackson. Brothers, Chalie, Jr., Larry M. and Gregory D. Jackson. Niece, Yolanda Dosse, nephew, Alvin Dosse, Jr., and two brother-in-laws, Reginald Brown and Robert Simmons. Maternal grandparents, Arthur Aldridge, Cora G. Watson. Paternal grandparents, Charles Jackson, Mamie Howard and numerous aunts and uncles.