Celine Marie Phipps, 77, a native and resident of Houma, gained her wings on Monday, March 4, 2024.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Memorial Service at 11:00 am.

She is survived by her daughters, Tracy Walker (Rodney) and Kelly DeLozier (Steven); grandchildren, Cassie Walker, Victoria DeLozier, Creed Walker, and Aidan DeLozier; brother, Dale Dazee; sister, Mathilda “Ray Ann” Dufour (Lester); and many extended family members and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Frederick “Fred” Joseph Dazee; mother, Irene Arcement Dazee; brother, Patrick “Pat” Joseph Dazee; and husband, Grover “J.R.” Phipps, Jr.

Celine, known to most as Marie, will forever be remembered as a loving mother, Granny, sister, and friend. She was an active and loyal member of Cross Church Houma since 2014. Marie loved and adored all of her grandbabies and cherished the times that she spent with them and her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards Cross Church Houma in Marie’s name and memory.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.