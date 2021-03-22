Chad Anthony Landry

October 30, 1977 – March 20, 2021

Chad Anthony Landry, 43, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 2:49am. Chad was a resident and native of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 9:00am until 11:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 11:30am at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma, LA. Burial will follow services in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.



Chad is survived by his loving parents, Barry and Karen Bonvillain Landry; son, Kagan Landry; brother, Jared Landry and his daughter, Agatha; maternal grandmother, Rita Bonvillain.

Chad is preceded by his paternal grandparents, Ruth and Felix Landry; and maternal grandfather, Ernie Bonvillain.

Chad was a leukemia survivor as a teenager. He enjoyed fishing and the outdoors and was politically outspoken and had a unique sense of humor. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his son Kagan; whom he loved dearly.



Chad will be deeply missed, never forgotten and always loved by his many family and friends.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic; local and CDC regulations require facemask and proper social distancing while attending funeral services.

