Chad Costales

July 1, 1986 – January 11, 2022

Chad Joseph Costales, age 35, passed away Tuesday January 11, 2022. He was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Houma.

A private graveside will be held by the family.

Chad is survived by his son, Landon Costales; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Chad is preceded in death by his parents, John Costales, Sr. and Danette Duvall LaBauve; brother, John Costales, Jr.

Chad was loved by his family and friends. He will be forever in our prayers.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Chad Joseph Costales.