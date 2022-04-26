Chad Joseph Thibodaux

November 23, 1982 – April 24, 2022

Chad Thibodaux, 39, a native of New Orleans, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on April 24, 2022.

Services are pending at Thibodaux Funeral Home.

He is survived by his Mother; Cecile Thibodaux, Nanny, Marie, Five uncles; Clarence, Anthony, Mike, Alex, Junior, Three aunts; Penny, Betty, Maryann, Cousins; April, Pye, Jeffrey, Lacey, Toni, Chelsey, Megan, Cindy, Lacy, Little Chad, Rikki, Rhonda, Maggie, Rachael, Hogan,and other numerous cousins and family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Floyd Braud, Brother; Little Murphy, Grandmothers Jackie, Mawmaw Fat, Grandfathers Alex C. and Murphy, Uncles Leroy and A.J. and cousin Jeremy.