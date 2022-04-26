Chad Joseph Thibodaux

Anthony Joseph Viteaux, Sr.
April 26, 2022
Terrebonne Recreation Announces Open T-Ball Registration
April 26, 2022

November 23, 1982 – April 24, 2022

Chad Thibodaux, 39, a native of New Orleans, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on April 24, 2022.

Services are pending at Thibodaux Funeral Home.



He is survived by his Mother; Cecile Thibodaux, Nanny, Marie, Five uncles; Clarence, Anthony, Mike, Alex, Junior, Three aunts; Penny, Betty, Maryann, Cousins; April, Pye, Jeffrey, Lacey, Toni, Chelsey, Megan, Cindy, Lacy, Little Chad, Rikki, Rhonda, Maggie, Rachael, Hogan,and other numerous cousins and family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Floyd Braud, Brother; Little Murphy, Grandmothers Jackie, Mawmaw Fat, Grandfathers Alex C. and Murphy, Uncles Leroy and A.J. and cousin Jeremy.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

April 26, 2022

Anthony Joseph Viteaux, Sr.

Read more