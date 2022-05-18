Chad Michael Daigle, 57, died Thursday, May 12, 2022. Born March 26, 1965, he was a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 12:00 PM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 PM at the funeral home.

He is survived by his son, Jessie Daigle (Hannah Galliano); stepsons, Jacob Lansdown (Chelsey), Cody Lansdown (Destiny); grandchildren, Evelynn Daigle, Makayla Lansdown, Blayke Lynn Lansdown, Ashton Lansdown; mother, Merril Usie Daigle; brother, Kevin Daigle; half brother, Aaron Daigle (Cecilia); girlfriend, Gina LeRay Knight; godchild, Brooke Levron.

He is preceded in death by his father, Larry Daigle; paternal grandparents, Alvin and Hilda Daigle; maternal grandparents, Junius and Della Usie.

Chad was a fun-loving man with a heart of gold. He made friends with everyone and would give anyone a helping hand and his last dime. He would say he was blessed, so he needed to bless others and he was doing the Lord’s work. Chad loved spending time with his family, grandkids, girlfriend and friends. His favorite hobbies were fishing and crabbing with his son and best friend, Berwick. Concerts were his next favorite thing to do – if there was a concert you usually could find him there front and center. Chad worked offshore for years, loved the water and everyone he worked with all over the United States. If you ever met Chad he was your friend for life even if he only spoke to you for 5 minutes. That’s just how kind and full of life the man was. His son Jessie, newest grandchild Evelynn and his girlfriend Gina, and his family were his life.