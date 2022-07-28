Chadwick “Chad” Oncale

September 5, 1967 – July 26, 2022

Chadwick “Chad” “Shorty” Oncale, 54, was born on September 5, 1967 to his parents, Roy and Diane Oncale of Schriever, LA.

Chad graduated from H.L. Bourgeois High School and worked for Bollinger Shipyards for 22 years. Chad was a 6x gold medalist on the rings in the Special Olympics, and during his time with the Special Olympics, Chad appeared in two made-for-TV movies, one with Barbara Mandrell. He loved working out and got to meet Arnold Schwarzenegger. Chad also was an avid bowler, although right-handed, he bowled left-handed and bowled on a league for many years. Chad also loved Mardi Gras and would go to New Orleans every year to watch the parades with his friend, Betty Zeringue. He also enjoyed football season, especially whenever the Dallas Cowboys and LSU Tigers would play. He also liked to watch the Women’s Gymnastics Team during the Olympics. Chad always had a heart of gold and was very close to his nephew Kyle Bonaventure. Chad also loved spending time with his family and enjoyed eating seafood whenever he could. Chad was always positive and cheerful amid any storm or life challenges. Chad will always be remembered as a great son, brother, uncle, and friend to many, his generosity showed no limits, and he will be missed by all.

Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park, from 12:30 pm until the Memorial Service at 2:30 pm.

He is survived by his father, Roy J. Oncale; siblings, Donovan Oncale and wife Gloria, and Holly Bonaventure and partner Shane Duplantis; niece, Brook Bonaventure; nephews, Kyle Bonaventure and Justin Oncale; and many friends that he dearly loved.

He was preceded in death by his mother, whom he loved and took care of, Diane M. Oncale.