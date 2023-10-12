Chandler Lee Billiot, 53, a native of Dulac, Louisiana and resident of Bayou Blue, Louisiana passed away on October 8, 2023.

He is survived by his brother, Nick Billiot (Melissa); nephews, Tyler Billiot (Lindsey), Grant Billiot, and Parker Rieve; niece, Candace Billiot; father, Adam Leroy Billiot; and half-siblings, Jadrita Billiot, Adam Billiot (Kimberly), and Shania Billiot.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary F. Billiot; and brother, Jason B. Billiot; maternal grandparents, Joseph and Pearl Francis; and paternal grandparents, Charlie and Ida Billiot.

A memorial visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave., Gray, Louisiana from 8:30 am until the Memorial Service at 10:30 am.

