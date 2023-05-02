Chantel Roberts, 49, of Thibodaux, passed away on April 24, 2023.

Visitation will be held on Saturday May 6th, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park From 2:00pm until funeral service starting at 4:00pm.

She is survived by her, husband, Paul Roberts, sons, Josh Rillieux, Keegan Rillieux, Dion Rillieux III, daughters, Ashley Roberts Smith, Isabella Roberts, grandchildren, Logan Smith, Alyssa Smith, Levi Smith, Olivia Guidry, Noah Rillieux, Brynlee Rillieux, and her loving fur baby Lucy.

She is preceded in death by her father, Albert Parr and mother, Sylvia Juneau Dier.

Chantel was a loving mother, grandmother, friend and devoted wife. She spent most of her days surrounded by her family and all of her grandchildren whom she devoted most of her time too. To know Chantel was to love her, many people would describe her as a kind hearted soul who never met a stranger. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her. May she rest in peace.

