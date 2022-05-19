Chantelle Lirette

Chantelle Angelique Mataya Lirette, age 40, passed away on May 13, 2022. Chantelle was a longtime resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Sunday, May 22, 2022, beginning at 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. A Celebration of her Life will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a burial to be held at a later date.

Chantelle is survived by her children, Stephen LeCompte, Racheal LeCompte, and Ruth Lirette and her father, Jeremy Lirette; grandchildren, Delanie and Malachi Frederick; mother, Phyllis Morris Landry and husband Gilbert Landry; father, Gregory Mataya and wife Kathy Mataya; siblings, Conan Mataya, James Mataya, Joshua Morris and wife Danielle, Samuel Morris, Caleb Morris, Jonathan Morris, Rebekah Morris Verdin and husband David; step-siblings, Babmi Griffin, Sheila Boudreaux, Sarah LeBoeuf, Lou Lou LaCost, Jason Muntz, Richard Fonseca, Jessica Dupre, Christopher Landry, Brandi Use, Dorothy Andrews, Elena Hernandez, Sheena Vargas, Shannan Mixtun, Robert Vreeland, Shawn Domangue. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Chantelle is preceded by her paternal grandparents, Francis Mataya and Alfred Mataya, Sr.; brother, Jeremiah Mataya; aunt, Janet Mataya; uncle, Guy Mataya; cousins, Alfred and Corey Mataya; maternal grandparents, Philton J. and Margaret P. Hebert and Ronnie Glenn Morris.

Chantelle was a loving and kind soul that loved all things beautiful. She was very compassionate, giving, loving, and always optimistic. She was known to brighten someone’s day even when her days were bad. Her glass was always full and never half empty. She had a spirit about her that would lift everyone’s confidence. She was also known for her amazing cooking and loved feeding her family. Chantelle leaves her family behind with beautiful memories, she loved them dearly, and above all she loved and adored her children. Chantelle leaves this world behind to be reunited with her family who passed before her. Life can be a struggle for many but with Chantelle and her loving personality, she now rest in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

