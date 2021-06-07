July 7, 2020 – June 5, 2021

Charlee Durred Perkins, age 11 months, passed away Saturday June 5, 2021 at 7:25 PM. He was a resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Mulberry Baptist Church Wednesday June 9, 2021 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Charlee is survived by his parents, Michael and Laurie Perkins; sister, Ava Nicole Perkins; grandparents, Patrick Perkins, Cynthia Trierweiler Perkins, Timothy and Mary McCubbin, Alex Smith and Cathy Gardner Smith; great grandparents, Della Perkins, Linda Gardner.

Charlee is preceded in death by his great grandparents, Lee Perkins, Nora Fay Kilpatrick Worley, Betty Fay Worley Trierweiler, Hobert and Velma McCubbin, Durred Gardner.

Charlee’s life may have been short, but he really lived his best life. He would light up a room the second he entered. His laugh and smile would melt your heart along with his beautiful baby blue eyes. He was a total Mama’s boy, and Daddy’s perfect side kick, and his sister’s best friend. He loved to kiss his Mama’s face, and picking on his Daddy, especially with his hat. Charlee was truly loved by all.

