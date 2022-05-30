Charlene A Dion

December 9, 1972 – May 27, 2022

Charlene Ann Billiot Dion, 49, a resident of Terrebonne Parish and a native of Houma, passed away on May 27, 2022

She is survived by her sons, Brittain Dion (Ashley Pontiff), Brett Dion (Nina Landry); daughter, Ashley Dion England (Quade); father of her children, Paul Dion; mother, Walterine L. Billiot; sisters, Earline Billiot Brent (Duane) sisters, Merline A Raffield (Erik); 7 grandchildren; companion, James Naquin.

She was preceded in death by her father, Louis M. Billiot.

Charlene loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also loved her little sidekick, Sassy, and spending time at the camp. Charlene fought a good fight, a true warrior, she always had a smile on her face. She requested no visitation but for her immediate family to gather and remember her for the good times she shared. She asked for no flowers and that any donations be sent to Gail & Tom Benson Cancer Center or Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. We would like to thank Dr. Jacob Estes and the staff at Ochsner Main Campus in NOLA for taking great care of her.