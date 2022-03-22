October 10, 1956 – March 20, 2022

Charlene Ferreira, 65, a native and resident of Raceland, Louisiana passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

She is survived by her husband, Danny Ferreira Sr.; sons, Danny Ferreira Jr. (Wendy), and Dennis Ferreira (Renee); daughter, Candida Ferreira (Brody Hebert); grandchildren, Olivia Ferreira, Eli Ferreira, Sophie Hebert, and Breanna Williams; brothers, Samuel Pertuit Jr. (Linda), Harvey Pertuit Sr. (Sheila), and Ellis Pertuit Sr. (Melanie); sisters, Cheryl P. Richard, Marie P. Walker (Harly), Amanda Shefcyk, and Colleen Zeringue (Bobby); brother-in-law, Manuel Ferreira Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandchild, David Rose Ferreira; parents, Samuel Pertuit Sr. and Mary Verrett Pertuit; brothers, Hank Pertuit and Emile Pertuit; sister, Emily Pertuit; and sister-in-law, Louvenia Ferreira.

Charlene was married to the love of her life Danny Paul for 49 years. Together they enjoyed many weekends with their families and life long friends; who showed up in large numbers this last week to show their continued love and support for both Danny and her. She loved a good game of cards and was ready for a good Pedro game anytime. Their family grew by three; with two boys and one girl. Their family grew even more later in life when the grandchildren came along. Charlene’s pride and most joyful moments came from the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren whether it was making them their favorite foods or sneaking them a treat. Her home was always open to anyone, and everyone knew they could just stop by anytime and you would more than likely never leave hungry. She was known for her amazing cooking and the fact that she could never cook a small meal. She loved all things purple and it didn’t matter what it was that was given to her as long as it was purple. Charlene was ready and available to help anyone in a time of need and was always there to lend a helping hand. She will be loved and missed by all.

