September 8, 1938 ~ June 21, 2021 (age 82)

Charles “Boo” Navy, 82, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 8:55 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021.

A public viewing will be conducted from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at St. Luke Baptist Church, 3966 Bayou Black Drive in Houma, La. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his daughters, Charlene and Cicely Navy; three grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Classie Mae Ray Navy; two grandchildren; Kiara and Terrell Ruffin, Jr.; parents, Isaac, Sr. and Gladys Billizon-Navy; brothers, Isaac, Jr., Jacob, Essau, John, Paul, Saul and Louis Navy; sisters, Olivia Robins, Mary Navy, Rosemary “Mae Rose” Nevis, Louise Wallace and Eula Mae LaGarde.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.