Charles Bourque, Sr.

Charles Clarence Bourque, Sr., age 90, a native of Opelousas, long time resident of Harahan, and more recently a resident of Houma, Louisiana, peacefully passed away on July 5, 2022.

Charlie was a loyal brother, father, grandfather, and friend. Charlie served in the United States Marine Corps and received his Bachelor of Science from Southwestern Louisiana Institute, now University of Louisiana, Lafayette. After working for several years with Shell Oil, he began a successful thirty-five plus year career in pharmaceutical sales. Upon retirement Charlie spent his time traveling, and Cajun dancing at Tipitinas on Sunday afternoons and Rock-n-Bowl on Wednesday nights.

Charlie is survived by his son, Charles C. Bourque, Jr. (Julia) of Houma, Louisiana; daughter, Jeanne Marie Bourque of Lafayette, Louisiana; and three granddaughters and one grandson, Remanjon Bourque, Alivia Doolin, Charles C. Bourque, III and Isabella Bourque. Charlie is also survived by his sisters, Gwen Jenkins, Agnes Byrom and Norma Magnon.

He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Effie Bourque, and daughter Michelle Anne Bourque.

Visitation will be from 12:00 until a memorial service that will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, July 8th, at Chauvin Funeral Home in Houma, Louisiana.

The family is forever grateful for the exceptional care received from Dr. Bill St. Martin, BJ Jennings and the staff at The Homestead Assisted Living, Patty Voss of Haydel Memorial Hospice and “Charlie’s Angels,” Irma, Tora, Pat, Delores, Melissa, Cora and Tina.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you send donations in his memory to a charity of your choice.