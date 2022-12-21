Charles C Blake Sr., 87, a native of Hattiesburg, Mississippi and resident of Houma, LA passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

Charles is survived by his wife, Joan Dupre Blake; son, Chuck Blake and his wife, Dina; his daughter, Virginia “Ginnie” Blake and her husband, Jim Moses; his step-daughters, Ronda Reilly (Bill), Julie Hebert (Darren Leblanc), Christie Simon (Chad); his brothers, Rex D. Blake (Terry) and Jerry G. Blake (Claire); his grandchildren, Taylor Blake (Tiffany), Zak Moses, Amber Moses (Carson), Michael Miller (Suzanne), Ashley Winget, Preston Harvey (Amber), Ashley Saunier (Josh), Amber LeBlanc, Kayla Hebert, Amanda Hebert, Jessica LeBlanc, Alexandra Simon, Victoria Simon, Genevieve Simon; 12 step-great-grandchildren.

Charles was preceded by wife, Margaret Peyton Blake; his parents, Lawrence and Elva Corley Blake; brothers, Joseph A. Blake and James L. Blake; sisters, Joyce Avera and Frances Hollingsworth.

Charles was a retired teacher with the Terrebonne Parish School District for 27 years with 19 of those years at Terrebonne High School. He was named the Outstanding Technology Education Teacher in Louisiana by the International Technology Association in 1994 and was awarded the Teacher Excellence Award. He served as a Radarman in the United States Navy on the USS John Hood.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.